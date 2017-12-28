The chilly weather over the past week hasn’t stopped some families from getting outdoors and enjoying time together. Nelson Norris from Morris sent these pictures and, explanation of how this cute snow sculpture came together.

“It's a tradition for me and my family to make a snow sculpture prior to Christmas. This year there was very little snow, but (we) managed to fill one box 4'x4'x6’ feet high. Leaving it overnight is long enough. Remove the box the next day, and start carving. Working off and on (warming up) I started on Saturday, and finished Sunday morning. Why a dog? I felt that pets are special, and with the recent reports of missing dogs in Southern Manitoba, this was kind of a tribute to them.”

Thank you Nelson and family for sending this to us, and for braving the elements to share your tradition with Southern Manitoba!

