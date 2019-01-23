Details
Yesterday Morning Show Co-Host and CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner was at Elm Creek School to hang out with Tara Janzen’s Grade 5 class. He was there to talk about all things weather, and the students had some great questions. In fact, Chris tells us they had three questions he’d never received from a previous classroom he spoke to, so yes, these kids are sharp!

After Chris wrapped up the Q and A, he talked to Ryan, Madeline and Justice about what they learned.

 

 

Sounds like the Grade 5 class at Elm Creek School is pretty sharp! Chris tells us the students were really into what they were talking about, which included arm fronts, cold fronts, air masses, weather models, supercomputers and tornadoes ... and they loved the videos we watched afterward.

Thank you for the invitation!

