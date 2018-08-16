Wednesday on the Morning Show we shared an update from Canadian Foodgrains Bank Manitoba Region Rep Gordon Janzen. And wouldn’t you know it, one of our Golden West reporters also ran into Gordon at a grow project harvest which happened this week in the southwestern corner of the province.

Reporter Betty Sawatzky caught up with Gordon to talk about what the province’s grow projects are looking like, as well as a postcard campaign the agency has started called “I Care”.

Again, the aim of the I Care campaign is to show the Canadian government we do care about giving back and helping those around the world via international aid, and how Canadians want the government to contribute more of its overall aid budget to agricultural development to help small scale farmers.

You can learn more, and get involved, by clicking here.