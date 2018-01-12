This week Morning Show friend Ray Dirks from Mennonite Heritage Centre Gallery in Winnipeg, and his colleague Ms. Manju Lodha were presented the 2017 Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding at a ceremony at Government House.

For more than 10 years, Lodha and Dirks have worked together to promote understanding, respect and acceptance for the many faiths and cultures that make up Manitoba’s rich tapestry.

Through their many collaborative projects, they have worked in the community, in the classroom, in places of worship and they have achieved what many only dream about.

Chris caught up with Ray yesterday, and asked him how it felt to be recognized for their efforts.

Chris continued the conversation with Ray reflecting on why he and Manju chose the arts as the best way to foster interfaith conversation.

Dirks and Lodha have used the universal language of art to bring faiths together and to help Manitobans learn about understanding, respect and acceptance in our increasingly multi-faith province.

Among their major projects are the ‘In the Spirit of Humanity’ project, a multi-year project which allowed students of all ages to explore religious and cultural diversity and to express their experiences through visual art and other forms of artistic expression. Leap in Faith is a DVD used in Manitoba schools, focusing on eight faith and spiritual traditions. Currently, Lodha and Dirks are working on a book that will build on the DVD.