The moment we've been waiting for arrived Friday morning... the announcement of the grand prize winner in CFAM's Messy Munchkins contest! And the winner is Lisa Hildebrand of Winkler, and her wonderful daughter Abby who had way too much fun in Grandma's backyard during the family's annual "Mud Day"!

Lisa wins a LG washer and dryer from Sawatzky's Furniture and Appliances in Winkler, Altona and Morden valued at $2,000!

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner played host at Sawatzky’s Altona Mall location for Friday’s announcement, and needless to say, Lisa was pretty excited to win!

 

 

Congratulations to Lisa and Abby... who by the way is one super-cute little lady.

 

lisa hildebrand winkler1Lisa's winning entry of her daughter Abby at "Mud Day"

 

Check out all the entries from the Messy Munchkins contest below.

 

