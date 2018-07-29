It was a very special weekend for the ten wonderul young women who participated in the 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen Pageant Contest. Saturday night, CFAM Morning Show Co-Hosts Jayme Giesbrecht and Chris Sumner had the privledge of announcing the royalty for the coming year, as per the three judges who spent a lot of time with the girls.

When the final envelope arrived on stage, and Chris opened it up and read the name on it... a roar erupted from the crowd as Aleksandra (Sasha) Ginters was announced as 2018 Queen. Sasha has been part of the CFAM Radio 950 Evening and Weekend Part-time On-Air team for nearly two years, and we are thrilled she will be representing Altona at home, and beyond, as Sunflower Queen.

Moments after after Sasha heard her name called, and while being surrounded by dozens of well-wishers, Chris and her chatted about how it felt to be named Queen.

Also, congratulations to Shania Ginter, Miss Congeniality for 2018, who is also part of CFAM's Evening and Weekend Part-time On-Air Team. And to the rest of the girls who competed, you all did an amazing job, and made us all very proud to see you on stage!