The last big festival of the year for southern Manitoba took place this last weekend in Morden and what a crowd!

The Morden Corn And Apple Festival took place from August 24 - 26th and it was a weekend to remember. With great weather for the most part, people looking for fun flooded into Morden from every direction. Many drove out from Winnipeg, Brandon, and further while some even decided to fly in from Flin Flon!

Many events and vendors kept each person busy and entertained. The main stage hosted a variety of musicians throughout each day, vendors and food truck lines seemed to never die down and the farmers market was filled with many tables showcasing each person’s talents and skills.

Comic Con stayed around for all three days this year because of its success in previous year. A costume judging contest had many coming to the festival dressed up as their favorite movie characters. Face painting, bubbles, petting zoo, and the midway kept each kid, young and old, busy for hours on end.

Saturday started off with a free pancake breakfast and a parade and Sunday started with another free breakfast and a church service right before more fun started.

Free hot buttered corn and apple juice was served throughout each day with lineups stretching more than a block.

Another wonderful festival and a great way to end the summer festival season!