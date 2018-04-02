photos provided by Lois Dudgeon

The Canadian Cancer Society has officially wrapped up it's daffodil days, with another successful show of support in the Winkler and Morden areas. Lois Dudgeon and Nettie Friesen are rural coordinators, and stopped by our Golden West studio in Winkler to reflect on this year's campaign.

The daffodil symbol continues, through Canadian Cancer Society pins. Nettie Friesen gave us the details on the pins, and how the push for Cancer awareness and support continues throughout the month of April

Daffodil pins are available across Manitoba during the month of April, with donation boxes at various locations.



http://www.cancer.ca/en/get-involved/events-and-participation/find-an-event-near-you/daffodil-month/?region=mb&s_src=google-ad&s_subsrc=donationad_daffodilmonth2018&utm_source=google-ad&utm_medium=search&utm_content=donationad&utm_campaign=daffodilmonth2018&gclid=eaiaiqobchmiid6bgf2b2giviv5-ch0ibqedeaayasaaegixu_d_bwe