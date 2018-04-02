Details
Category: CFAM Blog

r daffdays01

photos provided by Lois Dudgeon

The Canadian Cancer Society has officially wrapped up it's daffodil days, with another successful show of support in the Winkler and Morden areas. Lois Dudgeon and Nettie Friesen are rural coordinators, and stopped by our Golden West studio in Winkler to reflect on this year's campaign.

The daffodil symbol continues, through Canadian Cancer Society pins. Nettie Friesen gave us the details on the pins, and how the push for Cancer awareness and support continues throughout the month of April

Daffodil pins are available across Manitoba during the month of April, with donation boxes at various locations.

http://www.cancer.ca/en/get-involved/events-and-participation/find-an-event-near-you/daffodil-month/?region=mb&s_src=google-ad&s_subsrc=donationad_daffodilmonth2018&utm_source=google-ad&utm_medium=search&utm_content=donationad&utm_campaign=daffodilmonth2018&gclid=eaiaiqobchmiid6bgf2b2giviv5-ch0ibqedeaayasaaegixu_d_bwe

Daffodil Days 13 001

Daffodil Days 13 004

 

 

 

 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login