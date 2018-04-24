Altona Youth for Christ/The Station hosted its annual dessert night fundraiser Tuesday, April 17th, and The Exchange at Seeds Church was filled to the brim with supporters. A full house would be an understatement according to CFAM Radio 950 Afternoon Host Tim Friesen who volunteers with the program. Morning Show Producer Zack Driedger is also a volunteer at The Station, and helped out during the night.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner spoke to Co-Director Marty Falk about the importance of Altona YFC to the community, and the fact he and Co-Director Sheridan Sawatzky have been leading The Station's programming for about two years.