Let’s admit it together. Everyone has that really hard to buy for person on their Christmas Shopping list... the one you never know what to get. Dean and Amanda Wright at Altona IGA have the perfect solution.... customizable gift baskets!

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner stopped by the store earlier this week to get the details from Amanda.

That was Dean and Amanda Wright from Altona IGA with details on the perfect gift for the hard to buy for person on your list, customizable grocery and produce baskets. S

Stop by the store in the Altona mall, or give them a call today at 204-324-6425, to order your basket today!