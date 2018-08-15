Years in the making, tens of thousands of dollars in donations, hundreds of volunteer hours and a dream come true... that’s what happened Tuesday night at Access Field in Altona when the outdoor lights were officially turned on for the Gord Sawatzky (centre) caught, and Ken Wiebe (right) threw the ceremonial first pitch at Access Field first time, and a grand opening was held for the diamond.

A ceremonial pitch was thrown by Ken Wiebe and was caught by Gord Sawatzky to mark the occasion, and then an exhibition game between past Altona Bison players and the Carman Cardinals from the border Baseball League took place.

Field of Dreams rep Curwin Friesen took a moment to speak with me about the evening, and finally reaching this point with a project that can only be described as an ambitious one fulfilled.

Congratulations to everyone involved in making this dream come true!