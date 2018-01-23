The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and Golden West Radio have teamed up to bring you another Symphony Lovers Contest! The prize for our January draw is a set of 8 tickets -- that's a pair of tickets to four concerts. Those concerts include:



- February 10 (Schumann's Mannfred Overture, Beethoven 's Piano Concerto 3 with pianist Katherine Chi)

- March 10 (Bruckner's 9th Symphony, Bach's Double Violin Concerto in D minor)

- April 7 (Prokofiev's Piano Concerto 2, Rachmaninov's Symphony 2 with pianist Luca Buratto)

- May 12 (Strauss's A Hero's Life, Shostakovich's Violin Concerto 1, and a work by

Iranian-Canadian Composer Iman Habibi, with violin sensation Bomsori Kim)



Total prize value: approx. $800

To enter our January Symphony Lovers contest, send your name and address via a call to our toll-free listener comment line, 1-800-285-4159. Or send an email to [email protected]

Draw date: Friday, January 26, from 7-8 pm during Evening Concert. Enter now!