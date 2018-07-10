It was one of the longest running musical programs in Canadian television history, and next month a Reunion and Concert bringing together performers, production personnel and fans of Hymn Sing will be happening in Winnipeg.

The husband and wife duo of Richard and Lois Watson-Lyons are our guests today, and are part of the organizing committee.

August 24th to 26th several meet and greet events will be happening for Hymn Sing Alumni, culminating with a special concert Sunday, August 26th at Bethel Mennonite Church. Before we get to the details of that event, and the weekend as a whole, let’s go back in time to the beginnings of Hymn Sing with Lois, who was a choir member from 1970 to 75.

Approximately 400 singers performed on Hymn Sing, in addition to the dozens of behind the scenes and television production personnel. The goal is to have as many of those people as possible at the Reunion. Richard has the details on past choirsters and fans can be part of the fun.

You can learn more more on the Hymn Sing Reunion website.