The Kolach is the bread that sits in the center of the table and represents the 11 Apostles or disciples of Christ. (11 were let after Judas died) The bread is usually set 3 high to represent God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. A candle lit on top represents the first star above the manger.

Father Orest Naherniak has joined us before to talk about Ukrainian Christmas and we thank him for that. There are SO many traditions that are followed by our Ukrainian friends and THIS weekend, January 6th and 7th, it is Christmas time!

Here's a look back at Michelle's conversation with Father Orest Naherniak: