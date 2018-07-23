Details
Category: CFAM Blog

I had the opportunity to participate in a bread baking workshop in the beautiful village of Neubergthal on July 19th and what an evening it was!

A total of 16 people were in attendance. Some already knew how to bake bread and just wanted to learn to make it in another way and some were total beginners who came to learn how it was done. Whatever the reason for attending, everyone left with a knew knowledge on baking and also had the opportunity to try a fresh, warm, homemade slice of bread.

The bread was baked in a Russian bake oven and while it was rising and baking, everyone was given a tour around the Friesen Housebarn, and a history lesson was given on the previous owners and what life might have been like years ago in the village.

To find more fun workshops that Neubergthal is hosting, visit their page at https://www.neubergthalheritagefoundation.com/events/

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/cfam/fresh-bread-yes-please#sigProId1ab0de5b67

 

 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login