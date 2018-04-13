It was back to class, in a manner of speaking, for Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner Thursday at Red River college in Winnipeg. He was judging the Skills Demonstration category at the 2018 Skills Manitoba competition. Hundreds of students from across the province were competing, and Chris caught up with one them.

Emily Isaac, a Grade 10 student from Northlands Parkway Collegiate from Winkler, was one of four students who took the stage in the Job Skill Demonstration category.

Chris also had the chance to tour through the wide variety of categories that were happening across campus, and was able to connect with Rick Rempel, the carpentry instructor from W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona. During our interview Rick was doing his best to keep an eye on his student competing in the Carpentry competition, Dawson Giesbrecht.

Congratulations to all the category winners, and a special good morning to those moving on to the 2018 Skills Canada Competition happening in June in Edmonton.

And a special shout out to the other young people who competed in the Job Skill Demo category which Chris judged: Abigayle Turner from Swan River, and Megan Peeler and Ralph Figurasin of Winnipeg. You all did an amazing job!