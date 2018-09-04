History came alive on August 31st and September 1st at the Pembina Threshermen's Museum when they celebrated Reunion Days. There was ol’- fashioned fun all day like the sawmill, threshing, rope making, blacksmith, antique tractor parade, petting zoo, corn maze, barrel train rides for the kids, and tasty old fashioned food!

The museums manager, Kimberly Striemer, the Honorable Candice Bergen, Honorable Cameron Friesen, Mayor Martin Harder and Mayor Ken Wiebe joined everyone at the PTM on Saturday for the opening ceremonies, each giving a short speech welcoming everyone. They also mentioned how great our local history is and how important it is to keep it alive and share with every generation.

All historic buildings were open as well as Brimberly Village which is a new addition to the museum.

Hundreds of people made their way out to celebrate, remember, and learn about our local history.