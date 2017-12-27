It’s finally here! The 2018 Canola Provincial Junior Curling Championships began last night in Altona at the Millennium Exhibition Centre.

Manitoba’s 32 best junior men’s and women’s teams are now vying to represent our province at the Canadian Juniors in just over two weeks times in Quebec.

I was there Mcing the Opening Ceremonies, which by the way, were very well and enthusiastically attended by parents, siblings, friends and curling fans.

And while Chris was at the rink, he caught up with Curl Manitoba Executive Director Craig Baker.

Chris also asked Craig to reflect on how cool it is to potentially having the next Jennifer Jones or Jeff Stoughton curling this week in Altona.

And we’d love to see you there supporting the best in Junior Men’s and Women’s curler in Manitoba. Day passes are just $15, and can be bought at the door of the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona.