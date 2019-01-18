Curling Crazy Manitobans have been enjoying the first Manitoba Curling Week this week. The private member’s bill to recognize the importance of the sport to our heritage and communities was introduced by Lac du Bonnet MLA Wayne Ewasko, and was passed in the Legislature last year.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner caught up with Wayne to talk about our Province’s passion for the sport, and what it is about curling that’s led to Manitoba being so intertwined with it.

Chris also asked Wayne about the possible super team he could put together with some of his colleagues at the Manitoba Legislature who have tasted competitive curling success.

And speaking of the Manitoba Open Bonspiel, the 131st annual event is happening this weekend (January 18th to 22nd) at Curling Clubs across Winnipeg.