Previous hymnals and supplements

We often talk about our Mennonite roots in Manitoba, or highlight Mennonite communities. One of the most celebrated Mennonite traditions, (besides the food), is the tradition of SINGING. Go to any event and start singing "How Great Thou Art", and very soon the entire room will be lifting their voices together, loudly, in praise. It's a wonderful thing.

For so many of us, it started in the church, with hymnals. And through the years we've seen upgrades to the hymnals, and a more contemporary worship style come into play, and it's time for a NEW hymnal that includes many of the new songs we have grown to love.

New Hymnal cover! "Voices Together"

Darryl Neustaedter Barg is the Associate Director of Communications with Mennonite Church Manitoba, is our guest this morning and has been on the committee working on this hymnal,

The cover is a beautiful rich purple with gold lettering, and here's Darryl, talking about that selection process:

Now, many have been asking about the relevancy of hyjnals -- many churches still utilize them, but others do not, and use projectors and screens to sing along. This hymnal will serve both worship styles...

To learn more about the Voices Together Hymnal, to be released in 2020, or to make a donation through Mennonite Church Manitoba, visit http://voicestogetherhymnal.org

The Central Practices Committee that is part of the Voices Together project includes (from left to right) Irma Fast Dueck, Isaac Villegas, Heidi Miller, Sarah Kathleen Johnson, Adam Tice, and Allan Rudy-Froese.