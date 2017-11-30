Details
Category: CFAM Blog

photo provided by: Imagine Canada

It is Christmastime -- often considered "the season of giving" not only to each other, but to charities and organizations too! Each year, an organization called Imagine Canada compiles numbers and information on charitable giving across the country. Over the next five weeks, Imagine Canada is projecting Canadian adults will donate $5-billion, bringing this year’s total gifts to charities and non-profits to about $13-billion. Overall, 60% of Canadian adults are expected to dig deep over the holidays.

 Those are great numbers. And THIS year, Imagine Canada has shifted it's focus to our children -- how can we inspire younger generations to keep giving? CEO and President of Imagine Canada Bruce MacDonald joined us this morning to talk about it.

And how should one budget for giving? Bruce has an interesting technique called "Save, Spend, Give"...

 

