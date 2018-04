Wednesday morning Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen stopped by CFAM's Morning Show to chat with Co-Host Chris Sumner for In the Mayor's Chair. They talked about what the community's Public Works crews will be up to over the next few weeks, the fact Townwide Clean Up week is happening toward the end of April and much more. If you missed the conversation, have a listen below.

{mp3}in_the_mayors_chair_altona_apr042018}/mp3}