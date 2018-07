Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen was our guest on Wednesday's Morning Show for another edition of In the Mayor's Chair. He joined Co-Host Chris Sumner to talk about the wonderfull week that was Manitoba Sunflower Festival, the lights being turned on for the first time at Access Field and much more. Have a listen below, if you missed the conversation:

[mp3}in_the_mayors_chair_altona_aug012018{/mp3}