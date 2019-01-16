Mayor Brandon Burley joined Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner for the first Morden edition of In the Mayor's Chair Wednesday morning. The duo talked about a new business that recently opened, opportunities to support the 2019 National Women’s Under 18 hockey championship in November and the city’s desire to recognize C.H. Locke, a Morden resident who was a Canadian first and important part of not only the community’s past, but the nation’s. If you missed the conversation this morning, have a listen below: