Details
Wednesday morning Morris Mayor Gavin van der Linde joined Co-Host Chris Sumner for another edition of In the Mayor's Chair. This week they chatted about the success of the community's new waste collection program, the safe workplace resolution the Town brought forward at the recent Association of Manitoba Municipalities meeting and the Province's framework for recreational cannabis sales. If you missed the conversation, have a listen:

 

 

Gavin also congratulated the Red River Wild boys minor hockey team which found out recently they have been selected to compete at Hockey on the Hill in Ottawa.

 

