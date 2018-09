It was time for In the Mayor's Chair with Morris Mayor Gavin van der Linde Wednesday morning. He joined Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner to talk about the successful Manitoba Communities in Bloom conference held in town last weekend, the beautiful mural unveiled on the north side of the Morris Bigway, and the upgrades coming to the town’s e-sign on Highway 75 near the Multiplex entrance. If you missed the conversation, have a listen below: