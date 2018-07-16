Details
The International Peace Garden celebrated it’s 85th birthday this last weekend, remembering the peace that was made between the United States and Canada so many years ago. A ceremony took place on Sunday, July 15th in the afternoon with a few hundred people from both sides of the boarder in attendance.

Vendors, bouncy houses, food trucks, music, and more happened during the weekend to celebrate. There was also chalk for the kids to draw on the sidewalks and face painting.

The weather cooperated nicely during the weekend and thousands upon thousands of flowers were in full bloom for the ceremony. Most people enjoyed a walk around the gardens, visiting the bell tower and the fallen beams that were part of the twin towers years ago. The greenhouse full of succulents and cactus was a huge attraction as well.

