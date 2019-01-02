David Sukkau (Author of Into the Valley), and Steven Sukkau.

In 2014 the Sukkau family in Winkler was struck by tragedy, with the loss of their son and brother, Travis. Father David Sukkau has been expressing his grief through poetry, and has published a book called "Into the Valley".



Steven Sukkau, son of David and brother to Travis, is also a member of our Golden West news team, and joined his Dad to re-visit this tragic time in their lives, and the hope they found, as a family.

David had posted a number of poems on his Facebook page over the years, and when he asked if anyone would be interested in ordering one of his books, the response was considerable...

For the Sukkau family, these poems have been a great source of comfort. And our conversation with David continued there:

"A number of family and friends have encouraged me to compile my poems into a book. It took a while to get at it , but with late nights and perseverance, it is finally ready. So if you have been blessed by my poems I have posted on Facebook over the last 4 years , you may be interested in a copy of my new book of a collection of poems. They follow my journey through a dark valley of loss and grief. The loss of a 19 year old son. A journey that family and friends are also on. If you are from the Winkler area, you can buy the book directly from me for $20. But I need to get an order of 20 or more books for that price. Or if you are out of the immediate area, you can order it online for $30 which includes shipping. I will post a link to the store as soon as I receive it. I thank all of you for the amazing support you were to me and to my family and friends in our time of need over the last four years.And a huge thank you for Steven and Kayla for the many hours you spent putting this book together. Love you guys!" - David Sukkau, on Facebook.