You’ve asked us at the store and at the hockey rink. You’ve asked us on social media, and by sending us emails, and we’ve promised since Duayne Friesen announced he was stepping away from the Lawn and Garden Journal the show would continue in 2018 with a new host ready to answer all of your greenthumb questions.

Today we’re very happy and excited to announce the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal... Carla Hrycyna of St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg!

Carla is no stranger to greenhouses, gardens and landscaping having over 22 years experience in the business. She’s been a gardening expert on various programs and publications, and today we introduce her as the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal.

Chris met up with Carla at St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre Thursday morning to talk all things gardening, and to find out more about the person who will be answering your questions beginning February 3rd.

February 3rd at 9:15am a new season of the Lawn and Garden Journal will begin, and Carla is already hard at work preparing for her first show as host... and yes, she’s more than ready to answer your questions about tomatoes... we promise!

Chris and Carla continued their conversation with how Carla got into the greenhouse industry more than two decades ago, and how one of her passions is to help that next generation of gardeners.

That’s Carla Hrycyna of St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg, the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal. Carla’s first show answering your questions will be Saturday, February 3rd, and she can’t wait to share her passion for all things gardening green.