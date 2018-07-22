Many of us have gone fishing, whether it’s been to the creek out back or deep sea style in the middle of the ocean. Seven year old Hadley Fehr from Altona recently went fishing, and hooked way more than she bargained for. About 35 inches, 30 pounds and 63 minutes to reel it in more!

Mom Michelle McLaughlin shared a little about the monster channel catfish Hadley caught off the dock on the Red River at Fort Dufferin near Emerson.

So that was Mom’s take on Hadley catching a Master Angler Channel Catfish from the Red River near Emerson. What does the young Master Angler have to say about the one that didn’t get away?

Earlier this month Altona’s Hadley Fehr received her official Master Angler certificate from Travel Manitoba for catching the 30 pound, 35 inch long channel catfish. The fish was nearly as big as Hadley when she reeled it in with the help of Mom and Dad.

Congratulations and thank you for sharing your really cool Summer moment with us!