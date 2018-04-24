The International Songwriting competition is the most prestigious and respected songwriting competition in the world and received more than 16,000 entries from almost 140 countries. Winners hail from all over the world (61% of this year’s winners come from outside the USA) and Canadian songwriters fared extremely well in ISC, garnering four First Places and three Third Places, as well as 39 Honorable Mentions!

One of those first place wins went to Jaylene Johnson in the Christian Category, for "This Little Light". Jaylene joined us on Monday's morning show to talk about the honour:

And what is the prize for Jaylene?:

Congratulations Jaylene! And our congratulations also to Faouzia, who took home first prize in the TEEN category! This is Faouzia's second win in the International Songwriting competition.