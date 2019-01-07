The Winnipeg Jets held their 7th annual Skills Competition last Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.

Brett Murphy, who plays for the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League's Winnipeg Wild, took part in the Skills Competition as he played goal for the victorious Team White in the final event of the night which was the shootout competition.



After their 3-2 victory over the Eastman Selects on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Iceplex.....our own Clayton Dreger asked Brett, who is a classmate of Hannah Dreger's at St. Norbert Collegiate, how he found out he would be taking part in the Jets Skills Competition.....

What a cool opportunity for Brett. To be on the ice with players, I’m sure, he looks up to. Nice work!