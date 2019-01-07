Details
Category: CFAM Blog

The Winnipeg Jets held their 7th annual Skills Competition last Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.

Brett Murphy, who plays for the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League's Winnipeg Wild, took part in the Skills Competition as he played goal for the victorious Team White in the final event of the night which was the shootout competition.
 
After their 3-2 victory over the Eastman Selects on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Iceplex.....our own Clayton Dreger asked Brett, who is a classmate of Hannah Dreger's at St. Norbert Collegiate, how he found out he would be taking part in the Jets Skills Competition.....

 

 

What a cool opportunity for Brett. To be on the ice with players, I’m sure, he looks up to. Nice work!

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login