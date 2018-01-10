Details
On today's morning show, we were joined by Manitoba film maker Sam Karney. Sam is a documentary film maker who grew up in Roblin, in a fur-trapping family. He re-visited that life, and joined forces with his father Chuck, to create this truly Canadian story, about the struggles and joys of this historic Canadian way of life, and bond between Father and Son as well.

Watch the trailer: www.alifeontheline.com

