Manitoba Passion Play is celebrating 20 years this year and the hard work and dedication that gets put into the 3 hour long play is incredible. The play is about the birth, life, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus and everything leading up to his betrayal and death. Great detail is put into the performance, wardrobe and stage.

It was an emotional and heartfelt performance to watch with vivid and intense acting. The play took place both Saturday and Sunday at the scenic outdoor theater site near La Riviere and attracted nearly 300 people both nights.

The cast and crew, over 70 volunteers from all across southern Manitoba, began practicing and preparing in May of this year. Many actors return each year to participate. A live orchestra provides musical accompaniment that gives the entire performance a movie like feel with surround sound.

For more information on the play, dates, and to buy your tickets, visit their website at http://www.passionplay.ca/