It was another successful weekend for the Manitoba Stampede in Morris this last weekend and everyone, especially organizers, were thrilled that the rain decided to stay away. It was a fun, family friendly weekend with an abundant amount of things to do throughout every day.

The Stampede kicked off on Thursday with a sneak peak throughout the day of what was to come during the weekend. Friday morning started off with a pancake breakfast, followed by a livestock display, pony rides, a roping clinic, and the Northern Lights Drill Team to name a few.

Saturday saw an incredible amount of people who were ready for more fun. The midway opened after the 10am parade and the grandstands soon filled up as onlookers got ready to watch the world championship chuckwagon races, bull riding, tie down roping, saddle bronc, and many more. Rodeo clown, Gordo Bones, kept everyone dancing and laughing all day. The David Pestrak Band had everyone dancing and singing loud on the Rempel Insurance Stage on Saturday night.

Sunday was another great day for the Stampede but it was sad goodbye for many as the wait until next year’s Manitoba Stampede begins.