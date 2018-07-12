The Manitoba Sunflower Festival has announced the entertainment line up for the event happening July 27th through 29th in Altona. Entertainment Committee Chair Alex Loewen joined Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner Thursday morning to share all the details.

And to review, those headliners again are:

Friday, July 27th - The Incredibly Hip

Saturday, July 27th Children's entertainment - Sleep the Clown

Saturday, July 28th - A.R. Cash

Sunday, July 29th - Lakes and Pines, Annika Marie, the Janzen Boys, Nathan Nasby and Jayme Giesbrecht festuring Jonathan Alexiuk

Incredibly Hip. Submitted Photo