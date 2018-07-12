MCC Manitoba’s 16th annual golf tournament happened July 11th at Bridges golf course just west of Winnipeg, and along with few of my radio station colleagues, we shot the ball around the course while temperatures reached nearly a million degrees, and the Humidex topped out at volcanic. Okay, I may be exaggerating a little.

Everyone who participated yesterday helped raise thousands of dollars to support M-C-C’s work with vulnerable youth and young adults in Manitoba through MCC’s Youth Engagement and Skills Development program, specifically Sam’s Place.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner spoke with MCC Manitoba Executive Director Darryl Loewen about Sam’s Place, and the impact it’s having.

Darryl also shared a few details about some of the other initiatives MCC Manitoba is involved with, including the organization’s centennial in 2020.

The numbers are still being crunched from the tournament, but to give you some perspective, at the 2017 MCC Manitoba golf tournament about $30,000 was raised.