This Saturday, April 21st, MCC Thrift Shops across Manitoba are celebrating Earth Day, which is happening this coming Sunday, by supporting an agroforestry project in Haiti. Over the past decade the island has been devastated by hurricanes, earthquakes and flooding which has led to significant deforestation across the country.

Thrift Shop General Manager Kevin Hamm was our guest this morning.

Kevin also spoke with us about how shopping at our local MCC has an impact on communities and people around the world.

This MCC project will improve food security, prevents soil erosion, and promote sustainable natural resource management in the Desarmes area of Haiti.

MCC Thrift Shops divert tons of waste from landfills through sales of donated items to reuse repurpose. (MCC photo/Alison Ralph)