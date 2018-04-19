Details
Category: CFAM Blog

This Saturday, April 21st, MCC Thrift Shops across Manitoba are celebrating Earth Day, which is happening this coming Sunday, by supporting an agroforestry project in Haiti. Over the past decade the island has been devastated by hurricanes, earthquakes and flooding which has led to significant deforestation across the country.

 

Thrift Shop General Manager Kevin Hamm was our guest this morning.

 

 

Kevin also spoke with us about how shopping at our local MCC has an impact on communities and people around the world.

 

 

This MCC project will improve food security, prevents soil erosion, and promote sustainable natural resource management in the Desarmes area of Haiti.

 

mcc thrift shop apr2018MCC Thrift Shops divert tons of waste from landfills through sales of donated items to reuse repurpose. (MCC photo/Alison Ralph)

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login