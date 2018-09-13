Details
Earlier this year Mennonite Collegiate Institute debuted a documentary about the school’s history called Strength for Today, Bright Hope for Tomorrow. Until recently the documentary had not been available to the public to view, with only those who were at MCI’s May spring fundraiser in Gretna having seen it. But that’s changed, with the documentary now online on the school’s Facebook page for everyone to watch.

Principal Bernie Loeppky stopped by the studio to talk with Chris about the piece, which does not shy away from the challenges the school is currently facing, but also looks ahead to the potential for tomorrow and the school’s role moving forward.

 

 

Meanwhile, back in May prior to the documentary’s official unveiling at the Spring Fundraiser, Student Life Services Director Paul Peters joined us in studio to talk about the film’s vision.

 

 

You can check out the film, which features alumni from as far back as seventy years ago, on MCI’s Facebook page and below.

 

 

