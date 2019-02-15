Last week students from across the country had the opportunity to participate in the annual Forum for Young Canadians program in Ottawa. The forum gives the leaders of tomorrow the opportunity to go behind the scenes of Janae with Portage-Lisgar M.P. Candice Bergen Federal politics on Parliament Hill, and participate in parliamentary simulations... not to mention the tours of the Senate, House of Commons and other institutions of the Canadian government.

One of those students was 15 year old Grade 10 student Janae Braun from Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna who stopped by the studio to talk about her experience. There were just 120 students from across the country who participated in the Forum, only six from Manitoba... and just one of those, Janae, was from Southern Manitoba... Rosetown to be exact.

Janae has had an interest in politics for quite some time. Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner asked her what it was like to walk into the House of Commons for the first time, and be on the same floor as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer and the hundreds of M.P.s that call the space home.

Janae also shared there were two moments that were her favourite of the Forum.

Who knows... maybe one day we will see Janae’s name on an election ballot!

All the students who participated in the 2019 Forum for Young Canadians

Janae and other students in front of Rideau Hall in Ottawa