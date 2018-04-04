So what did your kids or grand kids do during Spring Break? Were they at a hockey camp? A day or two at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair? Perhaps they took it easy and played video games all week.

For some Southern Manitoba students Spring Break is an opportunity to give back, and for a group of young people from Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna, they gave back by volunteering with MB Mission and the SOAR Heartland program.

Grade 12 students Shania Ginter (from Rosetown), Luke Voth (from Woodlands) and Joshua Dyck (from Rosetown) are in studio this morning to talk about their experience serving in Winnipeg with the Immigrant and Refugee Community of Manitoba. We start with Josh who has participated in SOAR Heartland three times...

Along with several other students and staff from Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna, the trio spent last week giving their time at an Immigrant and Refugee Community of Manitoba housing complex in Winnipeg’s north end.

We continued our conversation by asking Shania why she chose to go back for a second opportunity to serve with SOAR Heartland.

You can learn more about MB Mission’s SOAR Heartland program by clicking here.