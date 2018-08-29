Details
Farm Broadcaster Cory Knutt had the pleasure of visiting Blumengart Colony south of Plum Coulee Tuesday evening for the latest Meals in the Field delivery.

The lucky winner was Farm Manager Mark Tschetter, and along with a few of our co-workers, Cory traveled to the colony which farms 9,000 acres spread over twenty miles.

 

 

Congratulations to Mark Tschetter, and the rest of our new friends at Blumengart Colony south of Plum Coulee, Tuesday’s Meals in the Field winners! Also, a big thank you Arty’s Air for being part of last night, too.

And the fun continues tonight (August 29th) when Reporter Candace Derksen delivers delicious Pizza Haven pizza and salad to Gerald and Patti Wiebe’s farm west of Altona.

