Meals in the Field continued Thursday night with a stop north of Morden.

Morning Show Producer Zack Driedger took a Pizza Haven feast fit for a hard working farm family to Robert Wiebe’s farm and they had a blast. Zack started his conversation with Robert by asking him about what they grow on the farm.

 

 

That was Morning Show Producer Zack Driedger chatting with Thursday’s Meals in the Field winner Robert Wiebe who farms north of Morden. Thank you for the hospitality, and a shout out to our friends at Loadline Manufacturing for helping out last night.

Our Meals in the Field deliveries continue tonight (August 24th), and we’ll be hitting the road to the Plum Coulee area to visit Scott Froese and his family.

