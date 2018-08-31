Details
Well we've had a lot of fun over the past two weeks with our CFAM Radio 950 Meals in the Field deliveries with Pizza Haven. The Meals in the Field adventure wrapped up Thursday, as we paid a visit to Ryan Schwartz's farm near Altona!

After enjoying the delicious pizza, we had a chat, and Morning Show Co-Host Jayme Giesbrecht asked Ryan about his farm! Check out the video below!

 

 

 

 

Thanks Ryan! Glad you enjoyed the pizza, and we are very thankful for you, and all Farmers, for putting food on OUR table, the rest of the year! Thank you!

