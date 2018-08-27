Meals in the Field continued Friday evening, with reporter Sydney Hildebrandt hosting the fun at Scott and Elizabeth Froese's farm near Plum Coulee. Along with their three children, they are a hard working farm family that definitely deserved a Pizza Haven supper.



Sydney chatted with Scott about how with his Dad and Uncle, they are continuing a legacy that is now several generations deep.











Scott and Elizabeth Froese, Friday's Meals in the Field winners. And thank you to our friends from Mandako in Plum Coulee for coming along for the ride. And a really cool thing about the Froese Farm? It will celebrate its centennial in 2022!



Even though it's a cooler day, we'll still be on the road later today (August 27th). Morning Show Co-Host Jayme Giesbrecht will be heading to the Duncan Andrews farm in the Thornhill area, and will be bringing along Pizza Haven for that hard working crew.