Photos submitted by Kim Derksen

It's a joy to celebrate with Manitobans reaching success in many ways. Today, we congratulate Winkler's own Kim Derksen, who recently reached a milestone in bodybuilding, receiving her IFBB pro card at the NPC North American Championships in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania!

Kim stopped by the studio yesterday to talk about the journey that led her to this moment -- starting with her beginnings in the sport:

And here's Kim's reflection on her stage experience at the competition:

