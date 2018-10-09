For twenty years the MHC Gallery, located at Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, has been giving artists of all faiths and cultures the opportunity to share their pieces with the community.

Curator Ray Dirks was the driving force behind the creation of the Gallery, and has been in the role since day one in Fall 1998. He was our guest on the Morning Show Tuesday, leading up to Friday, October 12th’s 20th anniversary celebration.

From humble beginnings, and brought to life primarily by the drive of the Curator since day one, Ray Dirks, M-H-C Gallery has played an important role in giving artists the opportunity to express their Faith through a variety of mediums and exhibits.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner asked him to reflect on the very first exhibit put on display two decades ago.

We continued the conversation with what Dirks hopes the Gallery’s legacy will be, and the important role it’s played not only in Manitoba’s arts community, but Canada’s too.

And now to the invitation to Friday, October 12th’s 20th anniversary event which will begin at 730pm with a program at Canadian Mennonite University’s chapel which is located right next to the gallery. The reception will be held in the gallery, giving you the opportunity to look through the special anniversary exhibit put together. Everyone is invited to attend the program and reception, we’re just asked to RSVP by calling Ray at 204-487-3300 extension 346.