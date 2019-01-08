Details
Category: CFAM Blog

2019 01 Windmill collection

Photo 1: The entire collection of 10 model windmills.  (MHV’s windmill model is in the ‘front’ row in the photo, second from the left)

We had a lovely visit from Mennonite Heritage Village Curator Andrea Dyck this morning... and she did not come alone. She brought with her a "to scale" model of MHV's Windmill, made by Elsie (Penner) Donaldson.

2019 01 MHV windmill

Photo 2: MHV’s windmill model

This collection of 10 model windmills was the last artefact donation of 2018.  All the models are to-scale and based off of actual windmills located in places important to the history of Russian-descendant Mennonites.  

2019 01 Sawmill near Leiden

Photo 3: Sawmill near Leiden, a city in the Netherlands.

What a wonderful thing that something at the MHV would inspire someone like Elsie Donaldson to create some amazing works!! 

Thank you Andrea for sharing this with us and Happy 2019 to the MHV!! 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login