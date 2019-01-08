Photo 1: The entire collection of 10 model windmills. (MHV’s windmill model is in the ‘front’ row in the photo, second from the left)

We had a lovely visit from Mennonite Heritage Village Curator Andrea Dyck this morning... and she did not come alone. She brought with her a "to scale" model of MHV's Windmill, made by Elsie (Penner) Donaldson.

Photo 2: MHV’s windmill model

This collection of 10 model windmills was the last artefact donation of 2018. All the models are to-scale and based off of actual windmills located in places important to the history of Russian-descendant Mennonites.

Photo 3: Sawmill near Leiden, a city in the Netherlands.

What a wonderful thing that something at the MHV would inspire someone like Elsie Donaldson to create some amazing works!!

Thank you Andrea for sharing this with us and Happy 2019 to the MHV!!