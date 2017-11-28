Cottonwood Community Drama is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and its players will be taking the stage Thursday, November 30th through Saturday, December 2nd at Buhler Hall in Gretna.

Director Rudy Krahn joins us in studio this morning, and how about we begin with the plot of this year’s production “Murder Takes the Veil”

Rudy Krahn, Director of the Cottonwood Community Drama production of “Murder Takes the Veil”, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night with show times at 730pm at Buhler Hall in Gretna. Tickets are still available, and you can get at the door or online at mci blues dot net.