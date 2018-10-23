He’s a familiar voice on CFAM Radio 950, and it was great to have Nolan Kehler join us on the Morning Show Monday. Nolan spoke with Co-Host Chris Sumner about an upcoming concert he is part of with the Mennonite Community Orchestra (MCO) happening Sunday, October 28th in Winnipeg at Canadian Mennonite University’s Chapel.

More on that in a bit, first let’s catch up with Nolan on what he’s doing at the University of Victoria in his final year of Masters Vocal studies.

Now back to the concert he will be part of with theMennonite Community Orchestra happening Sunday, October 28th in Winnipeg at Canadian Mennonite University’s Chapel.

The concert begins at 3pm Sunday, October 28th. Tickets are $15 for adults, and available at the door. Plus, Friday, October 26th Nolan, members of the MCO and Marilyn Houser Hamm will be performing at special concert at Altona’s Gardens on Tenth at 7pm. The evening is open to the public, and admission is free!